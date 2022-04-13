Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 185,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DX shares. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.