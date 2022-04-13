Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.
Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $20.51.
In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 185,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DX shares. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
