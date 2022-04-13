Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will report $134.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.61 million to $147.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $69.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $523.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $571.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $489.02 million, with estimates ranging from $460.43 million to $527.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

EGLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 111,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $161,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 302,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,280. The stock has a market cap of $823.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 68.91%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

