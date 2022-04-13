Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 60,492 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

