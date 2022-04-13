easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 570 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.54) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

LON:EZJ traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 556.20 ($7.25). 3,766,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,881. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 574.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 590.27.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

