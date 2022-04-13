easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 709 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.19) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.77) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 544.54 ($7.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.47. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 574.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 590.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

