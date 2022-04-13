easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 800 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.19) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 542.60 ($7.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 574.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 590.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Insiders bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

