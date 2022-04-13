easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 815 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.77) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 542.60 ($7.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 574.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 590.27.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

