easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective (down from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 536.04 ($6.99) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 574.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 590.27. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27).

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

