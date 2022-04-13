easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.70 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.68.

Shares of EJTTF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 995. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

