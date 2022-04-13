Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 73,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,419. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $13.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

