Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 474.3% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 539.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter.

ETO opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

