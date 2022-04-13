Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Insider Acquires £383.76 in Stock

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) insider David Fletcher acquired 468 shares of Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £383.76 ($500.08).

Shares of LON:RNEW traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.06 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 66,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.01.

