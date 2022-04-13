Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT Raised to €51.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €49.00 ($53.26) to €51.00 ($55.43) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edenred from €51.50 ($55.98) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edenred currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $26.30 on Monday. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

