Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $420.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.