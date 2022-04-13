Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $120,639,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

