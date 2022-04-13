Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,199. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,239,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 251.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 9,995 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 979,786 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,953,000 after acquiring an additional 125,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

