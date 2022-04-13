Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

EKTAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Danske lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 19,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

