Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Up 879.3% in March

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 879.3% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Elixinol Wellness stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Elixinol Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes hemp derived nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food products under the Elixinol and Hemp Foods Australia brands in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It offers hemp derived cannabidiol and food products, dietary supplements, topicals, and skincare products.

