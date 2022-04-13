Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EMA. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB increased their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.54.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMA stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.69. The company had a trading volume of 245,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,319. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.65. Emera has a one year low of C$55.42 and a one year high of C$64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.94.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.2349946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emera (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.