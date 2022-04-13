Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.31.

Shares of EMA stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$64.65. 206,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. Emera has a one year low of C$55.42 and a one year high of C$64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.66.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2349946 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

