Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.79.

Shares of EDR stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 26.75. The company had a trading volume of 870,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is 29.28. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

