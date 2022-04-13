Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $393.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDVMF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital raised Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of EDVMF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.31. 44,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,774. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

