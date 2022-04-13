ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.23. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.