Enel (ENEL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/5/2022 – Enel was given a new €8.30 ($9.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/30/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.30 ($10.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/24/2022 – Enel was given a new €7.00 ($7.61) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/24/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.50 ($10.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/18/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.50 ($10.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/18/2022 – Enel was given a new €10.10 ($10.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/9/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.60 ($10.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.20 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2022 – Enel was given a new €9.60 ($10.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/24/2022 – Enel was given a new €8.30 ($9.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Enel SpA has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.08).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

