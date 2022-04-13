Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of ENR opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. Energizer has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Energizer by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,923,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 409,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energizer by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 371,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

