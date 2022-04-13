Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Set at $20.00 by Raymond James

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has been given a $20.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. 143,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,316. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.72. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,945,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

