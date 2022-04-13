Ennis, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
Ennis has a payout ratio of 70.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of Ennis stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $480.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $21.86.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.
