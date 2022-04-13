Ennis, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Ennis has a payout ratio of 70.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $480.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 98,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ennis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ennis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.