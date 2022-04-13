Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enovis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.59. Enovis posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovis will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enovis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enovis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ENOV traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.12. Enovis has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

