Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,134.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Entera Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.