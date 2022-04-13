Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQGPF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Equitable Group stock remained flat at $$52.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

