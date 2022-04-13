Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PCH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

