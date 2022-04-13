Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

