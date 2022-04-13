Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shell plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shell in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shell’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.43.

SHEL stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $214.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $23,451,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $9,283,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,746,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.