Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Banco Santander, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Banco Santander in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.43) target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

