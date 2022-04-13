Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Banco Santander, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Banco Santander in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
