Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (ABG, ACO.X, AFRM, AFYA, AQMS, ARI, ATASY, ATAX, ATRS, BSX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 13th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $173.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$66.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$66.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$1.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.45.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

