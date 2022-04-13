Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives $22.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Erasca stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 336,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,385. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Erasca has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $24.47.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

