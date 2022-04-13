Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ GO opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
