ESGEN Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 18th (NASDAQ:ESACU)

ESGEN Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 18th. ESGEN Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ESGEN Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:ESACU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. ESGEN Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $412,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

