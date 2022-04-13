ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.39.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

