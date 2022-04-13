Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

