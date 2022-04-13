Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

EURN opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

