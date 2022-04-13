Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $10.40 Per Share

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $10.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s FY2024 earnings at $47.20 EPS.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

NYSE RE opened at $289.92 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

