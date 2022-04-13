Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.55). Exagen posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of XGN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 37,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.73. Exagen has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Exagen by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 467,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

