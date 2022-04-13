Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

GNTX opened at $27.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

