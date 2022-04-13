Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon has completed the separation of Constellation Energy Corp. into a separate entity, and will now own and operate the transmission and distribution business. Exelon’s investments for grid modernization will improve the resilience of its system and its stable cash flow, will allow it to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050. Revenue decoupling mitigates the impact of load fluctuation. EXC’s cost savings initiatives will boost margins. In the past month shares of Exelon have outperformed its industry. Yet, failure of the transmission & distribution lines or facilities can hamper the distribution of energy, thereby impacting its performance. Adherence to stringent regulations could increase expenses. Fluctuation in weather conditions can also adversely impact the demand for energy and profitability.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $192,435,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exelon by 2,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

