eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $154,260.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,468,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 3.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

