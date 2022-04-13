Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPGY. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 373,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,827. Experian has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

