Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EXPGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of EXPGY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.50. 373,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. Experian has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

