Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Critical Analysis

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 33.35% 16.07% 1.79% Chemung Financial 28.45% 12.95% 1.09%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Farmers National Banc and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.07%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Chemung Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 3.54 $51.84 million $1.80 8.93 Chemung Financial $92.88 million 2.35 $26.42 million $5.64 8.30

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Farmers National Banc pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Chemung Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 47 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans; and interest rate swaps, letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, mutual fund, insurance products, and brokerage services. Further, it provides securities, insurance, and tax preparation services. Additionally, it offers guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. The company operates 31 branch offices located in 13 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

