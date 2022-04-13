Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRCOY traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 66,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $85.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

